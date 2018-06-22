Photo: Getty

The city of Akron, Ohio has suspended two firefighters after they allegedly filmed a porn video in a fire station, then uploaded the proof of their fiery love life on the internet.

Arthur Dean and Deann Eller have been on paid leave since Monday after administrators were alerted to the alleged videos. Both firefighters were hired on the same day in September 2000, and have been with the fire department for 18 years.

According to Akron Beacon Journal the footage appeared on multiple porn sites, and shows a woman working out naked in a basement gym.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Fire Chief Clarence Tucker released a joint statement on Monday saying the city was conducting an investigation into allegations related to the “creation of pornographic content displayed online—some of which is alleged to have taken place on City property.”

“These allegations bring bring unwelcome dishonor and embarrassment to Akron Fire Department and the City of Akron and unfairly discredit the reputation of other Akron Fire officers,” the statement reads.

A spokesperson for the city told Gizmodo that the matter is still under investigation as of Friday morning, “and appropriate action will be taken when the investigation concludes.”

In a press conference, Tucker said the investigation will determine whether or not Eller and Dean broke Akron’s anti-fraternizing rule.

Tucker would not reveal the fire station that served as the setting for the video. Dean and Eller were based at two different fire stations about a mile and a half apart.

Tucker explained that he found out about the porn because someone told a firefighter, who told their supervisor, who told Tucker. But Tucker would not reveal the original snitch.

[Akron Beacon Journal]