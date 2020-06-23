We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future

[FOR PLANTS] Don’t Read This If You’re Human [JUST PLANTS PLEASE]

hudsonhongo
Hudson Hongo
Filed to:if you're reading this you better be a plant
if you're reading this you better be a plantplantsmusic
2
1
Illustration for article titled [FOR PLANTS] Don’t Read This If You’re Human [JUST PLANTS PLEASE]
Photo: Emilio Morenatti (AP)

Let’s be honest: While humanity has done a lot to support the arts, humans themselves make for a terrible live audience. If they’re not coughing or talking or picking their noses, they’re probably tapping at their phones. On Monday, Barcelona’s Liceu opera house offered an intriguing solution to this problem, hosting a performance of Puccini’s “Crisantemi” for hundreds of beautiful, silent plants.

Advertisement

Sadly, an accompanying press release makes it clear that the concert was for the benefit of human (and not vegetal) observers, describing it as “[bringing] us closer to something as essential as our relationship with nature.” The opera house’s promise to donate the plants to 2,292 frontline healthcare workers only further confirms the project’s fundamentally anthropocentric goals.

Advertisement

It’s not like plants couldn’t hear a concert. A growing (heh) body of research indicates that plants are more perceptive than many people realize, reacting to sound, scent, and even touch. At the same time, extraordinary claims about plant sentience promoted by pseudoscientific works like 1973's The Secret Life of Plants have hung like a dark cloud over the field for decades.

Drawing on dubious experiments with a polygraph, the best-selling book suggested that plants liked certain types of music more than others and could read human minds. Once planted in the minds of the public, a number of plant-themed musical works sprouted from this nonsense, including 1976's Mother Earth’s Plantasia, an obscure, completely charming album of loopy synth tunes.

There isn’t any scientific evidence that plants know what you’re thinking, prefer classical music to rock n’ roll, or can, say, read a blog post like this one. Still, it’s fun to imagine a world where an artist can reach out and connect with something as patient and reassuring as a plant. Wouldn’t it be so much easier to express ourselves if no other humans had to be involved?

G/O Media may get a commission
RAVPower's 2-Port 30W Fast Charger Has USB-C Power Delivery, And It's Cheaper Than Ever [Exclusive]
RAVPower 30W USB-C Power Delivery Charger
Use the promo code 52ZZVRNQ
Hudson Hongo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Original Segway Is Officially Being Retired on July 15

Check Out Christopher Nolan's Tenet With This Exclusive Making-of Sneak Peek

Warren Ellis and Charles Brownstein Face Public Reckonings for Alleged Sexually Predatory Behavior

In the Debut Trailer for Apple TV+'s Foundation, a Mighty Empire Stands on the Brink of Ruin