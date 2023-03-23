Here’s a First Look at Framework’s Modular Gaming Laptop

Cooler Master will soon release the $40 Mainboard Case, which works exclusively with Framework’s mainboards . It’s an easy way to set up a secondary PC if you upgrade to a new Framework mainboard with either a 13th-gen Intel chip or an AMD Ryzen option . The enclosure also works with Framework’s modules, so you can buy USB ports, an Ethernet connector, and anything else you need to get the little computer running as you like.

