There’s something about mushrooms and fungi that’s inherently creepy. They can grow just about anywhere, feed on anything, and wiggle their weird little mycelia into the cracks, corners, and crannies of any house, home, or body. It makes for very good horror. I’m excited to show you.



So, for some of these book the presence of fungi might not be apparently obvious (some of these entries could border on spoiler territory), but I need you to trust me that all of these books slide neatly into horror mycology, and simply knowing that will not spoil your enjoyment of the book. It might even, I’d argue, improve your wonder, horror, awe, and fascination.