For years, fans of George Miller’s Mad Max films have looked at another film on his to- do list, Three Thousand Years of Longing, as “The One Before Furiosa.” In every interview, Miller has always said he’s going to make Furiosa, but he wants to do this other movie first. Well, now, the first details about the film are out and not only do they seem encouraging, they’re attached to some other news that’s sure to get fans very excited.

Variety reports that Three Thousand Years of Longing will have its world premiere this May at the Cannes Film Festival in France. Now, for most of us, that doesn’t matter. We can’t see the movie at Cannes. But that it’s done and ready to screen to the world means Miller can turn his attention to the summer of 2024 and the release of his prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Better yet, Three Thousand Years of Longing sounds kind of amazing. It stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton and though exact details are still being kept secret, the film “revolves around the encounter between a scholar and a djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Their conversation, in a hotel room in Istanbul, leads to consequences neither would have expected.”Now that probably doesn’t mean it devolves into chromed- out war boys , dancing penguins, or talking pigs, like in other Miller movies, but those descriptions are proof positive that his movies always have more to them that meets the eye so it’s an intriguing set up.

Then, of course, it’s time for Furiosa. It’ll star Anya Taylor-Joy in the role originated by Charlize Theron as well as Chris Hemsworth, and Warner Bros. has already given it a release date of May 24, 2024. Memorial Day will be a lovely, lovely day.

Three Thousand Years of Longing does not yet have a release date but MGM will be releasing the film in the U.S., and f all or w inter this year seems likely.

