Give Your iPhone and Apple Watch a Classic Nokia Dumbphone Demake

Image : App Craft Studio

Tired of that beautiful OLED screen on your Apple Watch boring your eyes with over 164,000 colorful pixels? App Craft Studio has created the perfect solution. A widget that will take your smartwatch and smartphone back to the days when screens needed just 7,000 chonky pixels to inform and entertain, and the Nokia 3310 was the device in everyone’s pocket.

Advertisement

Functionally, the iOS Retro Widget app is a sight gag at best, which makes its two dollar price tag a bit of a hard sell if you have no idea what the classic Nokia 3310 was, and have no friends who know what the 3310 was with which to share the gag. If you were born years after one of the most durable and iconic cellphones of all time reached pique popularity, then by all means save yourself two bucks and skip this one.

Finally! A way to see the time, your phone’s battery life, and its signal strength without having to avert your eyes to the top of your smartphone’s screen. Screenshot : Gizmodo

Advertisement

For the rest of us who remember a time when colored phone screens were a technology that only existed in science fiction, the Retro Widget app does essentially what its name implies: it allows you to add one of the three different sized widgets to your iPhone’s home screen designed to look like the antique pixelated cellphone screens from two decades ago. The widgets display crude graphics that were presumably mind-blowing to those who actually used a Nokia 3310, a clock, and bars indicating your iPhone’s battery life and signal strength—all information that’s already displayed at the top of your phone’s screen.

Retro Widget is available as an Apple Watch app too, turning the entire screen of your wearable into a Nokia 3310 (as long as the app is active) but the iOS app lets you install another module Apple Watch face featuring a tiny version of the 3310 screen as a complication. It’s cute for about ten minutes, at which point you’ll wonder why for two bucks they couldn’t have also included a playable version of Snake.