New Scans Reveal 2,300-Year-Old Mummy Boy and His Gold Treasures

Over a century ago, the mummy of a teenage boy was found in Nag el-Hassay, Egypt. The body remains wrapped to this day, but a team of researchers just used CT scanning to peer through the linens to find 49 amulets on and inside the boy’s body.

The mummy was in a Ptolemaic cemetery about 500 miles south of Cairo, making the remains about 2,300 years old. The CT scans the team conducted also revealed details of the boy’s health before he died. Their research is published today in Frontiers in Medicine.

Like the pharaoh Tutankhamun, the recently studied mummy was a male of high socioeconomic standing who died young—around 14 or 15 years old, by the researchers’ measure. He was about 4 feet, 2 inches tall.

The boy’s social class was deduced from his ornate burial—the team refers to the remains as the “Golden boy mummy” for its gilded face mask.

Under the mummy’s wrappings, the researchers found more evidence of wealth: 21 different shapes of amulets, 30 of which were made of gold. The amulets were intentionally placed at specific places on the body; a gold tongue amulet was in the mummy’s mouth, which the researchers believe was done to allow the boy to speak in the afterlife. A two-finger amulet was placed next to the boy’s penis, which the researchers believe was to cover up an embalming incision.

“This mummy’s body was extensively decorated with 49 amulets, beautifully stylized in a unique arrangement of three columns between the folds of the wrappings and inside the mummy’s body cavity,” said Sahar Saleem, a researcher at Cairo University and the study’s lead author, in a Frontiers release. “Their purpose was to protect the body and give it vitality in the afterlife.”

In an email to Gizmodo, Saleem said that the team could not determine a cause of death, and from what they could tell, the boy was in good health. Since the internal organs were removed during the mummification process, Saleem added that signs of disease may have been in the long-gone viscera.

