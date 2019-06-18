No, it’s not you. Google Calendar really does appear to be down. Navigating to google.calendar.com will present you with a 404 error.

Twitter users began to complain about the outage at approximate 10:05 AM EST and Gizmodo staff has been unable to navigate to Google Calendar from either the US or Canada.

This isn’t even the first outage this month. On June 2nd, Google experienced another, apparently more extreme, outage that took out Calendar, Youtube, and a number of third-party apps.

We’ve reached out to Google for more details and will update when we know more.

No doubt a coincidence, but the last Tweet sent from Google’s G Suite Twitter account was about how the Calendar app makes scheduling simpler.

Update 10:48am EDT - Google responded to Gizmodo’s inquiry with a link to the G Suite status dashboard. Google is listing the outage as a service disruption and is investigating as of 10:22am EDT.

Update 12:01pm EDT — At 11:40am EDT Google bumped the problem with Google Calendar up from service disruption to service outage. It is still down.