Google Confirms the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 Are Coming This Year

Photo : Google

Alongside the brand new Pixel 4a, after months of rumors and speculation, today Google is confirming the upcoming arrival of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5G sometime later this year.



While Google’s teaser doesn’t include a ton of details about the company’s new phones, Google clearly stated that both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will support 5G connectivity, and will be available in the U.S. and a handful of other countries including Canada, the U.K, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

Starting at $500, the Pixel 4a 5G will cost $150 more than a standard Pixel 4a, and while recent rumors claim the Pixel 4a 5G will also come with a larger screen and battery, those specs haven’t been officially confirmed just yet. Unfortunately, Google did not mention anything about pricing for the Pixel 5, though based on the price of previous Google flagship devices and recent rumors regarding its specs, we expect the Pixel 5 will start at somewhere between $600 and $800.

Like the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will include support for Google’s recently updated software such as the newly improved Recorder app which now allows you to sync the app with a Google doc so that you can automatically output transcriptions (English only for now) directly into a text file, and then easily share the transcriptions with others.

Google has also updated its Personal Safety app so that it can detect things like a car crash and then automatically contact emergency services in case of an accident. Meanwhile, the Pixel’s Live Caption feature has also gotten an upgrade on both Pixel 4a and all Pixel phones dating back to the Pixel 2, allowing Live Caption to automatically add subtitles to voice and video calls.

Photo : Google

Finally, in other Google news, as part of a $450 million investment into home security company ADT, Google has announced that it will be partnering with ADT to help sell and install Google’s Nest smart home devices like Nest’s indoors and outdoors security cams.

By teaming up with ADT, Google hopes that its AI and machine learning algorithms will be able to support and enhance ADT’s security monitoring by providing more comprehensive coverage with better connectivity and fewer false alarms. Google even says that ADT customers will now have access to the Nest Aware service, which provides detailed reports, alerts, and event history recording for up to 30 days.

Normally, Nest Aware costs $6 per month, with Nest Aware Plus going for $12 per month and offering 10 days of 24/7 video history for the added price, though currently, it’s unclear if ADT users will be receiving a discount of any kind.

So between the new Pixel 4a, the upcoming Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, and Google’s new partnership with ADT, it seems Google is already laying the groundwork for a jam-packed gadget season starting now and going into the holidays.