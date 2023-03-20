Grand Slam Romance Combines Magical Girls and Softball Queers

Grand Slam Romance Combines Magical Girls and Softball Queers

Peek inside a preview of Grand Slam Romance, an over-the-top graphic novel of queer entanglement and magical fantasy.

Linda Codega
The cover of Grand Slam Romance illustrated by Emma Oosterhouse
Image: Abrams ComicArts - Surely | Illustrator: Emma Oosterhous

Ollie Hicks and Emma Oosterhous, a married couple, have teamed up for their debut graphic novel, Grand Slam Romance. Taking inspiration from real-life queer love stories, softball drama, and magical girl anime, the story follows hot-shot pitcher Mickey Monsoon as they come face to face with their ex, Astra, a softball wunderkind.

As the two athletes circle each other on the field, Hicks’ delightful writing and Oosterhous’ charming and silly illustrations bring this over-the-top, anime-inspired story to life. Take a look at an exclusive preview of the first six pages. Grand Slam Romance is available for preorder and will publish on May 23.

We know exactly what we’re getting into

We know exactly what we're getting into

Image for article titled Grand Slam Romance Combines Magical Girls and Softball Queers
Image: Abrams ComicArts - Surely | Illustrator: Emma Oosterhous

Mickey Monsoon is me. Who knows what kind of absurd hijinks they’ll get into when they try to get their ex back?

Pulpy romance incoming

Pulpy romance incoming

Image for article titled Grand Slam Romance Combines Magical Girls and Softball Queers
Image: Abrams ComicArts - Surely | Illustrator: Emma Oosterhous

I love this page; it shows you exactly the kind of irreverent, sexy, sporty story we’re in for.

The Belle City Broads are my new favorite team

The Belle City Broads are my new favorite team

Image for article titled Grand Slam Romance Combines Magical Girls and Softball Queers
Image: Abrams ComicArts - Surely | Illustrator: Emma Oosterhous

The Belle City Broads are clearly the best sports team to exist ever.

A quick introduction

A quick introduction

Image for article titled Grand Slam Romance Combines Magical Girls and Softball Queers
Image: Abrams ComicArts - Surely | Illustrator: Emma Oosterhous

Take me out to the ball game!

Your honor, I love them

Your honor, I love them

Image for article titled Grand Slam Romance Combines Magical Girls and Softball Queers
Image: Abrams ComicArts - Surely | Illustrator: Emma Oosterhous

Already we know exactly what kind of jocks the Broads are.

Queer memes abound

Queer memes abound

Image for article titled Grand Slam Romance Combines Magical Girls and Softball Queers
Image: Abrams ComicArts - Surely | Illustrator: Emma Oosterhous

The loving rendition of fandom thirst is really charming.

Softball!

Softball!

Image for article titled Grand Slam Romance Combines Magical Girls and Softball Queers
Image: Abrams ComicArts - Surely | Illustrator: Emma Oosterhous

Gosh it’s cute. With its over-the-top thirsty exuberance and queer characters, every page of this comic seems made for me. The comic doesn’t take itself too seriously, but treats all its characters with kindness, even as the drama piles on.

Grand Slam Romance is available for preorder and will publish on May 23.

