Grand Slam Romance Combines Magical Girls and Softball Queers

Ollie Hicks and Emma Oosterhous, a married couple, have teamed up for their debut graphic novel, Grand Slam Romance. Taking inspiration from real-life queer love stories, softball drama, and magical girl anime, the story follows hot-shot pitcher Mickey Monsoon as they come face to face with their ex, Astra, a softball wunderkind.



As the two athletes circle each other on the field, Hicks’ delightful writing and Oosterhous’ charming and silly illustrations bring this over-the-top, anime-inspired story to life. Take a look at an exclusive preview of the first six pages. Grand Slam Romance is available for preorder and will publish on May 23.