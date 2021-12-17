1. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

I kind of want to just be like “everything I said in the previous 10 slides, but rolled into one” because that’s true. But Pan’s Labyrinth is a straight up masterpiece and deserves more than that. It’s a huge, world-building fantasy told through the tiny lens of a young woman in a dreadful position due to the war times she’s growing up in, all mixed together to create a film that somehow balances the horrors of war, childhood innocence, gorgeous mythical creatures, intense gore, and big family emotions. If you look at del Toro’s career it’s almost like he does four or five films and then finally lands on his masterpiece. This was the first time he did it and it still towers above all the rest.



