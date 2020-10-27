Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Politics

Hackers Deface Trump's Campaign Website

johnbiggs
John Biggs
Filed to:trump
trumphack
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Hackers Deface Trumps Campaign Website
Photo: Tom Pennington / Staff (Getty Images)

Cryptocurrency-loving hackers defaced the Trump campaign website for about 30 minutes today. The hackers complained of the President’s tendency to spread fake news and asked visitors to send cryptocurrency to one of two anonymous addresses.

Advertisement

The site appeared to mock the way the FBI seizes illegal sites online, replacing the entire donaldjtrump.com site with a blank page with images of U.S. Department of Justice seals and stark text claiming “this site was seized. The world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump.[sic]

Advertisement

“It is time to allow the world to know truth[sic],” the hackers continued.

Further, the hackers claimed that they had evidence “proving [the President’s] involvement and cooperation with foreign actors,” lines parroting the common belief that Russian assets are intervening in the current election.

G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung Frame 55" 4K TV
Samsung Frame 55" 4K TV

Journalist Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler spotted the hack at 7pm EST on October 27.

Advertisement

The defaced website remained live for about half an hour. The hackers asked readers to send Monero cryptocurrency to one of two addresses in order to vote on whether or not the hackers should release the President’s data. The money would then be sent to “the people.”

“There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored,” said Trump spokesperson Tim Murtaugh.

Advertisement

Ironically, President Trump claimed last week that “nobody gets hacked.”

“To get hacked you need somebody with 197 I.Q. and he needs about 15 percent of your password,” he said to a crowd in Arizona. Sadly, we were unable to identify let alone test the IQs of these hackers at press time.

Advertisement
John Biggs

John Biggs is a writer from Ohio who lives in Brooklyn. He likes books, board games, watches, and his dog. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

A Look Inside Empire Strikes Back's Anniversary Anthology Reveals the Unsung Hero of Echo Base

This Smartwatch Has a Baffling Price

You Won't Have to Upgrade Mophie's New Battery Pack When You Change Phones

45 Is the New 50 When It Comes to Colorectal Cancer Screening

DISCUSSION

taema
Taema

Nice.