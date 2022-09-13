Michael Giacchino says he’s somehow found time to score Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. Tiffany returns in new Chucky season 2 pictures. Plus, what’s coming on Star Trek: Lower Decks and Rick and Morty. Spoilers now!



Haunted Mansion

According to Empire, both Winona Ryder and Dan Levy are scheduled to make cameo appearances in Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

Advertisement

Halloween Ends

In conversation with Total Film (via Games Radar), David Gordon Green confirmed Halloween Ends will not explore where Michael Myers has been hiding between movies (i.e., he won’t be seen convalescing with a grizzled sea captain à la Halloween 5.)

We don’t really explain that. It’s like: I don’t want to see where Jaws goes to sleep at night when I’m watching a shark movie...I want to see him when he pops up, and he’s got an appetite!

G/O Media may get a commission up to 40% off Blinds.com Sitewide Sale Smart home blinds

Shop Blinds.com’s premium smart home blinds, the very good EZ-A and the impressive Eve MotionBlinds. Buy at Blinds.com Advertisement

Total Film additionally has three new images of Michael and Laurie sizing each other up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, Laurie vows to “put the Boogeyman to bed” in a new TV spot.



Halloween Ends TV SPOT - Highest Quality on Youtube 4k

The School for Good and Evil

Bloody-Disgusting also has several new images from The School for Good and Evil. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 100

Bloody-Disgusting also has our first look at The 100, a new killer centipede movie from Thailand. Click through to have a look.

Advertisement

When the Screaming Starts

Elsewhere, Man Bites Dog gets the Zucker Bros. treatment in the trailer for When the Screaming Starts.

When the Screaming Starts | Official Trailer

Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween

Teenagers accidentally unleash the spirit of Samhain in the trailer for Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween.

CURSE OF CROM: The Legend of Halloween

Armor Wars

Don Cheadle stated Armor Wars will finally afford audiences the chance to get to “know” James Rhodes in a recent interview with Marvel.

We’re finding Rhodey, as you said, he’s someone who’s gone through a lot. That’s what’s the fun about doing the Armor Wars series is that we’re going to have an opportunity to really dig into that. What’s he dealing with emotionally? What’s he dealing with psychologically? So that’s why I said ‘yes’ to it, because I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to get to know him in a way that, even if that this many years we’ve known him, we really don’t know him.

Advertisement

Werewolf By Night

Relatedly, Michael Giacchino confirmed on Twitter he’s scoring Werewolf By Night in addition to directing.

Advertisement

Chucky

The original Tiffany doll returns in season two photos from SFX Magazine.

Advertisement

The Witcher

Filming has officially wrapped on the third season of The Witcher, according to executive producer Steve Gaub on Instagram.

And that’s a picture wrap on Season 3 of @witchernetflix !! #thewitcher #thewitchernetflix #setlife #behindthescenes

Advertisement

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The crew clash with Delta Shift in the synopsis for “Room For Growth,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Mariner, Boimler and Tendi clash with their arch-rivals: Delta Shift. The Cerritos engineers go on mandatory relaxation leave. Written by: John Cochran Directed by: Jason Zurek

[Spoiler TV]

Rick and Morty

Finally, the trailer for next week’s episode of Rick and Morty introduces a new take on Capcom’s Street Fighter.