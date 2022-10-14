Disney+’s Percy Jackson show has found a few more gods. Warrior Nun returns for season 2 in a new trailer. Plus, another look at the new Little Mermaid, and what’s coming on Stargirl, Reginald the Vampire, and more. Spoilers, away!



Thunderbolts

Both Jeff Sneider and /Film independently report that Harrison Ford will replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus Ross in Thunderbolts and potentially future MCU projects as well .

The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey shared a new poster for the live-action Little Mermaid on Twitter.

Headless Horseman

The Asylum invents its own hybrid of The Crow and Ghost Rider in the trailer for the genuinely kind of fun-looking Headless Horseman.

Headless Horseman - Official Trailer

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Variety has word Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy have joined the cast of the upcoming Percy Jackson series at Disney+. Copeland will play Ares, the G od of W ar, while Cryer is said to be Echidna, The Mother of Monsters. Kennedy has been cast as everyone’s favorite gorgon, Medusa.

Dead Boy Detectives

Deadline reports Michael Beach, Joshua Colley, and Lindsey Gort have joined the cast of the Dead Boy Detectives series at HBO. Beach will play Tragic Mick, “a melancholy walrus trapped in a human body who helps the Dead Boys out sometimes,” while Colley has been cast as Monty, “an affable, astrology-loving teen who can see ghosts…and falls pretty hard for Edwin Payne.” Gort will round out the cast as Maxine, “a quirky librarian in Port Townsend with a big, messy secret.”

The Winchesters

According to TV Line, Gil McKinney will reprise his role as Sam and Dean’s grandfather, Henry Winchester, on the upcoming Supernatural spinoff. Relatedly, showrunner Robbie Thompson promised The Winchesters will include monsters not seen during the previous 15 seasons of Supernatural.

We were really looking for something to differentiate from Supernatural, something we hadn’t seen before. Obviously, there’s some demons in the pilot, and we’ve dealt a lot with demons on Supernatural. But we really were excited about trying to find a new monster, a new Big Bad, and even within the course of episodes, trying to find some new monsters for our heroes to be fighting.

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for “Masters of War,” the show’s fourth episode, airing November 1.

FIGHTER’S INSTINCT – After the details of a veteran’s death don’t add up, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) brings everyone in to investigate and he shares a detail about his past that makes John (Drake Rodger) see him in a new light. Mary (Meg Donnelly) finds an unexpected ally who has been hot on the trail of this monster and Latika (Nida Khurshid) tries to help Mary heal and find closure with someone she lost. Meanwhile, John’s habit of running headfirst into danger leaves Millie (Bianca Kajlich) worried for her son. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Julia Cooperman (#104). Original Airdate 11/1/2022.

Stargirl

Courtney squashes her beefs in the synopsis for “The Monsters,” the November 2 episode of Stargirl.

CONFRONTING THE TRUTH — After a recent experience renews Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) puts his foot down after Mike (Trae Romano) shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#309). Original airdate 11/2/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

Kung Fu

Meanwhile, Pei-Ling takes priority in the synopsis for “Harvest, ” also airing on November 2.

THE RACE TO SAVE PEI-LING — Nicky (Olivia Liang) is forced to put things with Bo (guest star Ben Levin) on the back burner while she figures out how to help Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai.) Sebastian (JB Tadena) voices his concern to Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) about corporate’s growing oversight on the restaurant. Althea (Shannon Dang) and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) help Jin (Tzi Ma) after a local politician is robbed of some valuable research. Finally, Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) makes her move. Jon Prasida and Eddie Liu also star. Marielle Woods directed the episode written by Melissa Rundle (#305). Original airdate 11/2/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

Reginald the Vampire

Reginald the Vampire is revealed to have “a unique gift” in the trailer for the show’s next episode, “Hypnos.”

Reginald The Vampire 1x03 Promo “Hypnos” (HD) Syfy Jacob Batalon series

Warrior Nun

Finally, Ava must defeat the angel Adriel in the trailer for the second season of Netflix’s Warrior Nun.