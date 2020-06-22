We come from the future
Here Are All the New Features Coming to Your Apple Watch

Victoria Song
Filed to:WWDC 2020
WWDC 2020Applewatchos 7Watch OS
Illustration for article titled Here Are All the New Features Coming to Your Apple Watch

If you want a hint at the big changes coming to the Apple Watch this fall, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference keynote is the event to watch. Kevin Lynch took the main stage today to detail all the updates coming in watchOS 7, which gives us a pretty good idea of what’s in store for the Apple Watch Series 6 when it launches later this year.

Here’s a breakdown of the major announcements:


You guessed it: More watch faces!

Apple still won’t let third-party developers create their own watch faces, but the company never comes to WWDC without at least one new option. It would be nice to get more customizable watch faces, you can now at least personalize your own watch faces with Face Sharing. When you see a face you like, you can add the watch face directly via this feature. That’s even if you don’t have the complications. You can also long-press a face you make to share it.

This story is developing...



Victoria Song

Consumer tech reporter by day, danger noodle by night. No, I'm not the K-Pop star.

