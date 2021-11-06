November 6 is a big deal in the world of Stranger Things, as it’s the day that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing. In the real world, that means that Netflix is using the day to hold a “holiday” called Stranger Things Day and build up hype for the upcoming fourth season. Along with a trailer showing Eleven and Will’s move to California won’t be quite as safe as the teens would like, Netflix revealed the titles for each episode. After last season’s titles were just slightly less vague than normal, it looks like season four is trying to continue the trend. And hey, we also got a release window: the eleven episodes will be arriving next summer.



So, the titles we’ve got here are:

1. “The Hellfire Club”

2. “Vecna’s Curse”

3. “The Monster and the Superhero”

4. “Dear Billy”

5. “The Nina Project”

6. “The Dive”

7. “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

8. “Papa”

9. “And the Piggyback”

10. “In the Spring of 1986,”

11. “The Adventure Continues...”

Episodes four, seven, and eight have maybe the least cryptic titles of the bunch, at least on their face. We’ve known for some time that Hopper (David Harbour) survived the end of season three and has since been a captive in a Russian prison. “Dear Billy” may mean some kind of return for Dacre Montgomery’s character, even though his story came to a fairly satisfying end after being turned into a Mind Flayer pincushion at the end of last season. Meanwhile, “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” sounds like it’ll make good on that teaser video from this past spring showing Eleven’s fellow test subjects. The most obvious of the bunch is the last one: “The Adventure Continues... ” more than likely means the kids are all back together and ready to solve some supernatural shit. Again.

Stranger Things will release season four in summer 2022. Tell us what you think these episode titles mean (or don’t mean) in the comments below.



