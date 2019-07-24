Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty)

After some rumor-milling and informed reportage attributable to anonymous sources, Facebook has finally made public the contours of its deal with the Federal Trade Commission to end a probe into its handling of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. From what few specifics are shared by the company’s general council, Colin Stretch (who was supposed to have resigned last year), one thing is quite clear—they got off easy.



This is not just a statement on the $5 billion fine Facebook agreed to pay, which is quite a lot of money for regular people, or even fairly large businesses. However, $5 billion is approximately what Facebook makes in a single month. As a number of high-level Democrats including Senators Mark Warner and Ron Wyden, Representative David Cicilline, and FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra point out though, the settlement does little to hold Facebook accountable, despite Stretch’s assertion that the “accountability required by this agreement surpasses current U.S. law.”

Yes, the government won vastly increased oversight into Facebook’s day-to-day, and the company’s board will be buffered by “an independent privacy committee of Facebook’s board of directors, ” according to the FTC, which itself “must be independent and will be appointed by an independent nominating committee.” Who makes up this committee, performs these appoints, or which individuals or group will act as Facebook’s new “independent privacy assessor” remain open questions.

As Bloomberg points out, however, none of these changes do much to alter Facebook’s core business model of hoovering up as much consumer data as possible. The enormous number of users on the platform and the richness of data collected about them mean Facebook is still a tinderbox. The FTC is essentially telling them that it’s okay to still play with matches, as long as they’re not caught lightning any.

What Facebook would like you to believe is that this agreement will engender consumers to a buck-stops-here attitude towards Mark Zuckerberg. During the 20 years the agreement is active, Stretch writes, “we will have quarterly certifications to verify that our privacy controls are working [...] the process stops at the desk of our CEO, who will sign his name to verify that we did what we said we would.” And as the FTC itself notes, this means Zuckerberg may have less wiggle room to avoid personal penalties down the line if future violations are discovered, though given the weak nature of this very settlement, it’s doubtful such a stipulation would draw any real blood from Zuckerberg’s pallid husk should that situation arise.

When asked if, consistent with Facebook’s stated values on transparency, these quarterly reports would be made public, a spokesperson declined to answer affirmatively or on-the-record, instead writing back that the company would begin proving updates in the coming months.

In what may be the most insulting paragraph of Stretch’s note, which Facebook published exactly when it knew news of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony would drown out any other news item, he writes, “the agreement will require a fundamental shift in the way we approach our work [...] It will mark a sharper turn toward privacy, on a different scale than anything we’ve done in the past.”

I don’t know how Facebook approaches its work. What I do know is how it approaches its users—which is to incrementally, and more often after being caught doing something untoward—placate them with promises of fundamental changes in how it’s thinking about or implementing privacy; how it’s empowering us, the consumers, to control our privacy; and how privacy, privacy, privacy. Why would we trust Zuckerberg’s sign-off on quarterly data privacy assessments when he and his team have consistently published statements claiming Facebook will protect our privacy, which we can say in light of Cambridge Analytica turned out to be broadly untrue.

Here are just a few examples from Facebook’s Newsroom page:

“We have heard that words and apologies are not enough and that we need to show action,” Stretch wrote today, tapping another beloved vein of Facebook’s mine of excuses:

No company has ever been as so profoundly full of shit as Facebook. While lawmakers are right to criticize this settlement as a slap on the wrist, ultimately no perfect deal could have been brokered: nothing would short the complete dissolution of Facebook would suffice to undo the deep breach of trust Zuckerberg has sown.