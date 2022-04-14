There are many, many things that make the world of PlayStation’s Horizon Forbidden West incredibly excellent. The dynamic hero, Aloy, is one. The mysterious, global story is another. But truly, the thing that I love most about the world of Horizon is all the amazing robot dinosaurs.

Now, in Horizon Forbidden West, they’re not called “r obot d inosaurs.” They’re simply called “machines,” which is a much better, more accurate description, because not only are there robot dinosaurs, there are robot bears, snakes, deer, and more. But doesn’t “robot dinosaur” just sound cooler? Anyway, I’ve spent 100 hours in the world of Horizon Forbidden West battling these things. Forty were spent completing the main story and from there it’s all about side quests, upgrading weapons, finding relics, and, most importantly, killing a ton of these robot dinosaurs. It’s gotten to a point where, even fully upgraded with the best weapons and armors in the game, a few of them still scare me. Others do not. And so, I thought it was time to rank the 10 robot dinosaurs (okay, machines) that I find the most terrifying and badass of the bunch.

(Note: Two machines I disqualified are Specters and Tallnecks. Spect er s because they’re a little different for spoilery reasons and the Tallnecks aren’t hostile, even if they do in fact rule).