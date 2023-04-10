10 Horror Movies About Horrifying Pregnancies

The pregnant protagonist in peril is a go-to horror character at this point. With Prime Video’s upcoming Dead Ringers series putting maternity under a particularly harrowing microscope, we’re looking back at 10 movies that explore the very worst things you can (hopefully not) expect while you’re expecting.



Please note, for the purposes of this list “horrifying pregnancies” isn’t quite the same genre as “horrifying babies,” and there are plenty of the latter out there if you’d prefer to see some killer infants on a rampage. (Important distinction for anyone who was going to ask about It’s Alive and its ilk in the comments.)