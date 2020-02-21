Hot Wheels Made a Mini Tesla Cybertruck Complete With Broken Window Stickers

The 1:10-scale size Cybertruck. Photo : Victoria Song ( Gizmodo )

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

If you thought stepping on a Lego Brick was painful, Mattel is about to up the ante with the introduction of Hot Wheels versions of Tesla’s angular, brutalist Cybertruck. Out of the box they arrive in pristine condition, but a set of included decals lets you customize at least one of the vehicles with shattered, ‘shatter-proof’ windows.

The 1:64-scale Cybertruck. Tiny Elon running over pylons not included. Photo : Victoria Song ( Gizmodo )

Advertisement

The most affordable way to put a Cybertruck in your driveway (without boosting Musk’s bottom line by another $40,000) is with Hot Wheels 1:64-scale remote control toy. At that size, it still works on the standard orange Hot Wheels plastic tracks and playsets, but instead of being powered by imaginations or gravity, it’s got its own tiny electric motor, rechargeable battery, and a wireless remote so you can drive it anywhere. It won’t ship until December, but you can pre-order it now on Mattel’s website for $20.

Photo : Victoria Song ( Gizmodo )

If you’ve got a little more coin to spend, Hot Wheels has also created a 1:10th-scale remote control version of the Cybertruck with more accurate detailing, including the aforementioned shattered window stickers, a rear bed that can be opened and closed, and a tailgate that turns into a loading ramp. On a full charge, it will run for about half an hour and has multiple driving modes with a top speed of around 25 miles per hour in all-wheel drive. It also includes a pro-grade pistol-style wireless remote, which helps explain why this larger miniature version of the Tesla Cybertruck will sell for $400 come December, although in limited numbers.