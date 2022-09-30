I’ve never been more distracted than when I wasn’t using Focus Mode on my corral of smartphones. Phones are my thing here at Gizmodo, and since I tend to run a handful of devices concurrently, you can imagine that most of my work days are peppered with random choruses of vibrating aluminum. It makes it so that I can’t ignore even the most menial messages.



I decided it was time to get back into Focus Mode, but instead of limiting the setup to Android, I’m also setting it up on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. What I need in my space while I’m trying to work out a sentence is silence. And if you’ve read this far, you probably want to know how to create balance for yourself, too.