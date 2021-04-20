Image : Apple

As is the norm for Apple, we do not know what the company plans to announce at its big 4/20 event today. We can probably safely guess a few gadgets that could be revealed during the presentation, however.



The most likely candidates are iPad Pros with miniLED screens, rumored to be arriving in 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes, possibly with a new Apple Pencil. There have also been rumors of appearances from Apple’s AirTags, an iMac redesign, AirPods 3, and if we’re lucky, maybe even a new Apple TV set-top box with an overhauled remote experience for all you Apple TV remote haters.

There’s also a possibility that Apple could announce a new service called Podcasts+, another paid subscription service (as if we don’t already have enough of those), as some have speculated after some changes to the Podcast app in the iOS 14.5 beta.

T he event will be live-streamed, so you’ll be able to tune in and follow along in real time. There are several ways to watch, but the easiest might be bookmarking its dedicated YouTube page, where things will kick off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT . We’ve linked that page above. You can also watch by bookmarking Apple’s dedicated events page. Apple TV users, meanwhile, should be able to see an Apple Events section in their app for tuning in as well.

Gizmodo will be live-blogging the entire thing, so be sure to follow along and chime in with your thoughts . Head to the homepage at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT to kick things off with us an hour before the main event.