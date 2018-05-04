Photo: Getty

Today, President Trump is scheduled to speak at the NRA’s convention in Dallas at 1:45pm ET, 12:45pm local time (10:45am PT). And while all of the major cable networks will probably air the speech, you can still watch, even if you’re not near a TV.



The White House is streaming his speech on YouTube, which should provide the best interrupted viewing experience:

“You’re afraid of the NRA,” President Trump told senators at a meeting in the White House shortly after the Parkland massacre that left 17 kids dead. Trump has long been a supporter of the Second Amendment, but in that meeting, he appeared to show some willingness to enact new policies that the NRA might oppose.

Today’s speech will perhaps show just how serious the president is about real reforms to address America’s gun problem, which is completely unique among wealthy countries.

“They have great power over you people,” President Trump said about the gun lobby at that meeting back on February 28th. “They have less power over me. I don’t need it. What do I need?” We’ll find out today just what President Trump needs.

And if you’re in Dallas for the NRA convention, don’t forget that guns are forbidden at President Trump’s speech.

Correction: This post originally misstated the Pacific time start of the speech. It’s scheduled for 10:45am PT. Gizmodo regrets the error.