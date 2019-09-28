How to Watch SpaceX's Big Starship Event Saturday

Photo : Elon Musk ( Twitter

The prototype SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will present on today sounds like something straight out of science fiction: its long-hyped Starship Mk1 spacecraft, a next-generation rocket the company describes as “a fully, rapidly reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and anywhere else in the solar system”.



Crews in Boca Chica, Texas have been assembling (and, after some particularly strong gusts, reassembling) the spacecraft over the past few months in preparation for Musk’s hour-long presentation this evening. The project quite literally came together yesterday when the prototype’s top half was lifted and connected with its bottom half, bringing Starship to its full height of 164 feet. Musk tweeted a picture of it Friday.

A livestream of Musk’s presentation on the project’s updated design and future prospects will begin on Youtube at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. You can watch it here.

For the better part of a decade, Musk has been talking about his goal to send people to Mars, and he hyped up this particular event with the same kind of ambitious claims SpaceX has practically become known for. According to Musk’s tweet on Friday, “Starship will allow us to inhabit other worlds.”