The January 6th Committee made a surprise announcement on Monday that it would be holding a new hearing on Tuesday about President Donald Trump’s attempt to overthrow the government after he lost the 2020 presidential election. And if you’re looking for ways to watch live, Gizmodo has got you covered.

The hearing will “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,” according to the committee and starts today, June 28, at 1:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. PT, in Washington. It’s not clear how long the hearing may last.



While almost of the details are being withheld from the public, a number of reporters have speculated that the surprise testimony could come from Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked as a high-level aide to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows. Hutchinson has previously provided explosive testimony about Republicans who sought pardons both before and after the failed coup attempt. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida even asked for a pardon that started with the “beginning of time,” according to multiple reports.



But it’s not a certainty that Hutchinson is the surprise witness. In fact, the Washington Post reports everyone associated with the committee has been so tight-lipped that no one can really know what’s in store for today’s testimony. The Post says it has to do with “ credible security threats” against a witness.



Honestly, it’s a little difficult to imagine what the Committee could have up its sleeve this time. We already know that President Trump orchestrated a coup attempt and that top Republicans sought pardons because they knew a violent insurrection was a crime. Did Trump kick a puppy while he was trying to overthrow the government? It’s hard to believe there’s anything worse we haven’t already learned about.



You can watch a livestream on YouTube from the Washington Post, which starts at 12:30 p.m. ET, providing commentary before the hearing actually starts at 1:00 p.m. ET.

