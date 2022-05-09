Google’s next Google I/O developer conference is just around the corner—literally, it starts Wednesday . Tune in on May 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET to learn what’s new across Google’s vast portfolio of platforms. If you register for the event, you can even hop in on the sessions to get developer-centric information on what’s coming to a Google phone, smart home device, or other gadget near you.

Everyone else will get most of what they need from Google I/O’s keynote, which is when Google teases what it’s working on. It tends to use this venue to debut what’s happening behind the scenes. Expect to hear more about what’s new in Android 13, and whether there’s anything happening to Wear OS ever again. We’ll also hear from other parts of Google’s business, like what it’s doing behind the scenes with the algorithms that enhance its devices, and what it really plans to do with that smart display in your kitchen.