Ibai Draws 3.4 Million Viewers for Boxing Match, Breaking His Twitch World Record

Spanish megastreamer Ibai Llanos has broken the world record of concurrent viewers on Twitch, drawing 3.4 million spectators within minutes of the first fight of his streamer vs. streamer boxing match, La Velada del Año III.

Llanos held the third edition of his event, which translates to “The Night of the Year” in English, before an audience of nearly 7 0,000 people at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. The first fight featured Twitch streamer Ampeterby7, whose real name is Andr és L ópez, and Spanish pop star Abraham Mateo.

Advertisement

The previous Twitch world record for concurrent viewers was also held by Llanos, which he set last year with La Velada del Año II. More than 3.3 million people tuned in to watch the event, which is broadcasted for free on his Twitch channel.

Although everything indicated that Llanos would set a new record this year, from the streamers scheduled to fight to the musical guests, the event has been plagued by setbacks. Three streamers had to pull out of the Velada due to injury or health issues, forcing Llanos and his team to search for another streamer to take their place. Llanos had taken to calling this year’s event “the cursed Velada.”

Advertisement Advertisement

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.