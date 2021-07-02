In Masters of the Universe: Revelation's Latest Trailer, a New Battle Begins

The latest trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation is here. Image : Netflix

You have the power! To watch the latest, very excellent trailer for Kevin Smith’s highly anticipated animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Picking up where the original animated show, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, left off, this latest series brings back all of your favorite characters—many of whom you can see in this new trailer, fighting to bring magic back to Eternia.



Oh, and also just announced are several new members of the already incredible voice cast: Dennis Haysbert is voicing King Grayskull, Adam Gifford is Vikor, and Jay Tavare is Wundar.

io9 spoke with Smith recently about the show and he told us the aim of the show is to delight fans of the original series, while also giving it slight tweaks to make it updated for the present. “To be honest with you, I wouldn’t have taken the job if they were like, ‘You get to reinvent He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,’” Smith told io9. “I’m really not that creative. I would not be the guy you’d tap to reinvent something. But if you want to keep it going lovingly, true to the franchise and just growing up the characters a little bit so their conversations are a little more adult-oriented? [I’m your guy.]” He clarified, “And I certainly don’t mean they’re all talking about sex. Not at all. There’s no sex in the show whatsoever. It’s definitely a family-oriented show. The idea going in was we have to be able to show the characters both audiences can enjoy. The audience that grew up watching it, who are now like in their 40s or 50s, and their kids—who, presumably, they’re going to watch this show with.”

The first five episodes of the show debut on July 23, with more coming later. Tell us your favorite part of the trailer below.

