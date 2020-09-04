In response to BuzzFeed News’s statement that it will now primarily refer to QAnon as a “collective delusion” instead of a “conspiracy theory,” the Gizmodo Copy Desk is making the decision to call QAnon “the future of the GOP.”
DISCUSSION
This is the most Gawker Media Group thing I’ve seen in a long time :’)