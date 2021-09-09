By the end of Insomniac’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, New York City could count on two Spider-Men to keep it (relatively) safe in a world teeming with supervillains. After reminding everyone what a joy its original, Peter-centic game was with a remastered version for the PlayStation 5, Insomniac came to this year’s PlayStation Showcase to unveil its next project starring the webhead.



In Spider-Man 2 (Spider-Men was right there) Peter and Miles dispatch of a number of easier foes on a city street as an unseen voice describes how it’s been searching of someone worthy of carrying out its sinister plan. Though the speaker is never identified in the tease, Miles and Peter come together before a shadowy alley as Venom emerges with a roar in answer to the unseen voice.

In a press release that dropped following the teaser’s debut, Sony announced that Candyman’s Tony Todd is set to voice Spider-Man 2's Venom alongside Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, who will reprise their respective roles as Peter and Miles. Spider-Man: Miles creative director Bryan Intihar and game director Ryan Smith both returned to oversee the new game.

According to the press release, Spider-Man 2 will see both series develop new skills and abilities, as well as acquire a variety of new suits as part of a story that pits them against at least one of Spider-Man’s most iconic foes who’s yet to make the jump to Insomniac’s games. Though the teaser only provides but so much in terms of the game’s story, both Peter and Miles’ being featured together as Spider-Man strongly implies that you’ll be able (or perhaps have to) play as both characters in order to fully complete the game. Whether this means that Miles and Peter will have alternate paths meant to enhance the game replayability or whether Spider-Man 2 will incorporate some interesting two-player game mechanics remains to be seen.

Currently, there is no scheduled release date for Spider-Man 2, but more information about the game is sure to be released in the coming months.

