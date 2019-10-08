Image: Instagram

Finally, Instagram is going dark.

Compatibility with system-wide dark modes in iOS 13 and Android 10 is rolling out this week, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced late Monday. The sleek, true black theme will automatically appear for users who have updated the app and have dark mode enabled on their devices.

Advertisement

Screenshot: Gizmodo

As of now, and as multiple outlets noted, it appears the app doesn’t give users the ability to toggle the feature on and off in Settings. This might be a minor annoyance for users who prefer a system-wide dark mode but a light mode on Instagram. But if you prefer your dark theme to be carried over as you shuffle between apps, the sharp black night mode will be a welcome adjustment.

The lights-out theme comes as Instagram rolls out a handful of changes to its app this week. The company announced Monday that it’s rolling out a new tool to help its users identify potential phishing schemes masquerading as emails from Instagram by cross-checking a list of emails the company sent them through the app. The tool will appear as an “Emails From Instagram” tab under the Security section in Settings.

Plus, the company is also killing the Following tab that surfaced the activity of other users, including their likes and follows. The company’s head of product Vishal Shah told BuzzFeed News that the decision stemmed from a lack of use as well as a shift toward “simplicity.” But, as the tool has also become a surreptitious stalking resource, Shah also acknowledged that users “didn’t always know that their activity is surfacing.”

Advertisement

Honestly, these are all welcome updates for an app that as of late has been getting dangerously close to blowing it.