io9 Wants Cosplayers for Our San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021 Video

Last year, we invited cosplayers to show off their best social distancing cosplay for Comic-Con@Home—and they delivered. The cosplay we saw and shared was so amazing, we decided to do it again! As the country prepares to open its convention doors in 2022, we’re once more asking our cosplaying friends to help us bring “Cosplay at Home” to life.

io9 would love if our wonderful readers would join us in this year’s “Best of San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay” video. Be sure to watch last year’s video (seen above) for an idea of what we’re looking for. Submissions can be simple—footage of you training, sparring, swinging your weapons, casting spells, interacting with your roommate/sidekick, doing things around your household, or whatever makes sense for your character. You can let us know what you’ve been doing throughout the year to keep busy and creating. If you’ve been working on a new costume, show that off! Otherwise, one of your previous costumes is always welcome.

Full submission information is provided below, including how and where to send your footage, and the deadline. We also filmed a video last year for Comic-Con@Home 2020 that goes into the guidelines, which you can watch below.

Tips for recording:

Record yourself horizontally (not vertically).

Don’t just pose for a photo: Record a video! You can show off some movement/action, or take footage of the process of getting into your costume or makeup.

Feel free to use your space and get physical, including with props.

Include full-body video shots and closer ones from the waist up.

Get creative! Do some weird camera movements. Get close-ups of your favorite accessories. Make horrifying faces. Sky’s the limit.

4k is not necessary, but please change your camera or phone settings to 1080p (60 frames per second).

Keep spoken words to a minimum—using one-liners here and there are fine, but the video should be mostly physical (we’ll be putting your work to some cool music).

Include the following information in your video:

Your full name, along with your cosplayer name (if applicable).

Your current city.

Your character’s name; what comic, TV show, or film they’re from.

Up to 10 seconds of extra info you’d like us to know about how you made your costume and brought it to life.

Please send raw footage to tips@io9.com using Google Drive with the subject line “io9 Comic-Con A t H ome Cosplay submission.” D on’t forget to change the sharing permissions to public so w e can download it. Just send us the footage—we’ll handle the rest! We’d also love a few still photos of you in your cosplay, so we can feature them on social media. If you have any questions on how to submit, email tips@io9.com and we’ll do our best to help.

The deadline to submit is 11:59pm on July 16. By submitting to io9's costume compilation, you’ve agreed to let us include your footage in our cosplay video, and publish it on our site and social media accounts. Any footage used will be credited to you. We may also want to contact you afterwards to interview you to elaborate further on your costume/process—please let us know in your email if that’s not something you’re comfortable with.

Until we can be together again in 2022, we look forward to joining you once again at your kitchen table!

