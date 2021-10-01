Well, the iPhone 13 has been on sale for a whole week , which means the iPhone 14 rumors are about to ramp up. Case in point: New rumors (sob) indicate that the iPhone 14 may have a 2TB storage option.

Advertisement

There’s good reason to believe this might pan out. For starters, with the iPhone 13, Apple doubled base storage on the 13 and 13 Mini from 64GB to 128GB and also introduced a 1TB version for the Pro models. This is undoubtedly to accommodate ProRes video files, which like their ProRaw photo equivalent, take up a hell of a lot more space on your phone. (ProRes is not yet available on the Pro models, but is reportedly coming soon.)

But while this sounds like a natural progression, there’s also reason to take things with a grain of salt. This year, the rumors surrounding Apple’s annual September event were way off the mark compared to previous years. What’s more, these iPhone 14 storage rumors come from two sites with hit-or-miss track records. The first, Mydrivers (via MacRumors), claims that Apple is switching to QLC flash storage, which in turn will allow for a 2TB option. That’s partially corroborated by a DigiTimes report (again via MacRumors) that claims Apple is working with suppliers to develop “cost-effective QLC NAND flash solutions.” It makes no mention, however, of a 2TB option.

In any case, iPhone 14 rumors began swirling ridiculously early, with the first cropping up in April. So far, it seems that unlike the iPhone 13—which is considered an “S” year phone—the iPhone 14 is likely to include more foundational changes. That includes completely nixing the notch, the return of Touch ID via an in-display fingerprint reader, faster processors and better cameras, and even a titanium iPhone 14. It’s also expected that the iPhone 14 lineup will do away with the Mini entirely in favor of a 5G iPhone SE and a cheaper version of the Pro Max.

But enough about stuff we won’t get to see until next year. Due to supply chain woes, we’re expecting at least one more Apple e vent this fall, probably centered around two M1X MacBook Pros. Leakers are also saying the Apple Watch Series 7 might start shipping in mid-October. As for the long-rumored AirPods 3, DigiTimes (via Cult of Mac) swears that AirPods 3 are due before the end of the year. Murmurs surrounding the AirPods 3 have been a throughline in 2021, but they didn’t show up at the Spring Loaded event and they were also absent from last month’s iPhone event. It’s possible that Apple will stealth launch them, so as not to detract from the MacBook Pros. In any case, we’ll believe they’re here when we see it.