It's Not AirPower But Apple Does Have a Wireless Charger For Your Phone and Watch

MagSafe is now on the iPhone and it means there’s now a new charger that will charge both you phone and your watch. That’s not quite the AirPower promise but it’s close enough.

If you don’t remember MagSafe that was the name of the charging system for older MacBook Pros. The charger would connect to the computer magnetically to charge. So if you accidentally got caught on a cord you didn’t take your computer with you.

The new MagSafe is doing the same thing, but for you phone. The charge just latches onto the back of the phone magnetically, with it honing in on the right spot presumably as the Watch finds it’s charger sweet spot.

Not only does MagSafe support wireless charging, but Apple will be releasing a bunch of new charging and everyday phone accessories to go with it: accessories like a magnetic leather wallet that snaps onto the back of your iPhone, complete with a little pouch to hold your credit cards; a phone pocket that recognizes when the phone has been slipped in and automatically adjusts the screen to peep through a little peekaboo window, and best of all, a new DuoCharger, which wirelessly charges your phone and watch at the same time. See? AirPower!

Belkin is also designing a new array of Apple phone accessories, like a new car dock that will let your phone hang out on the dash and a new charging stand.

Accessories are expected to ship after the launch of the new line up of phones, which all support MagSafe charging.