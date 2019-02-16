Photo: Gabe Ginsberg (Getty)

Surely you haven’t forgotten about Fyre Festival, the event that scammed models, the rich, and many Bahamian vendors into believing it would be one of the greatest events of the decade—headlined by Blink 182 for god’s sake—before it all came crashing down.



It appears now that Ja Rule is plotting some kind of Fyre 2.0. The hip-hop artist co-founded the festival with entrepreneur Billy McFarland, who was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud related to Fyre Festival, and managed to walk away from this failed experiment relatively unscathed. Speaking with TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, Ja Rule called Fyre Festival “the most iconic festival that never was” and said he has “plans to create the iconic music festival.” This seems ill-advised, and yet.

“It was something that I really, really wanted to be special and amazing, and it just didn’t turn out that way,” he said of the event. He added that while he finds the fallout from the ordeal “heartbreaking,” he’s now focusing on his talent booking app Ice Connect, or Iconn—which sounds remarkably similar to the one Fyre Media operated—adding that “in the midst of chaos there’s opportunity.”

Word of Iconn is not new. Ja Rule was talking about it long before Netflix and Hulu documentaries pulled back the curtain on how badly McFarland botched the failed festival right up until its customers landed on the island of Great Exuma where it was being held. According to its website, some of the celebrities that can apparently be booked through the app include Cardi B, Migos, Swizz Beatz, and Metta World Peace.

Interestingly, Ja Rule also told the TMZ interviewer he had not seen the documentaries, despite being extremely vocal about them on social media. He did, however, add that he would “maybe” watch them in the future. Before tackling Fire Festival the Sequel, that might be a good place to start.

