JaxJox's Modular At-Home Fitness Studio Isn't As Expensive As You Think (It Is Still Very Expensive)

In the before times, most people would balk at shelling out thousands of dollars for something like a Peloton, Tonal, or Mirror. Now, if you’ve got the space and the cash, buying some fitness equipment seems like a decent idea. Which means, it’s a good time for JaxJox to launch this ridiculous all-in-one modular interactive fitness studio.

The JaxJox InteractiveStudio is fairly compact as far as at-home fitness equipment goes. It consists of a rotating 4K 43-inch touchscreen that doubles as a stand for a connected kettlebell, connected adjustable dumbbells, a digital push-up board, connected vibrating foam roller, and a water bottle. It’s roughly 3 feet long, 2.3 feet wide, and 7 feet tall—making it supposedly half the size of a stationary bike and a third the size of a treadmill. The stand also includes a 20-watt soundbar and can sync with both Spotify and Apple Music.

Like Peloton, the InteractiveStudio also includes an on-demand platform for strength, cardio, and recovery classes. Though, in this case, JaxJox says you’ll also get “personalized workout recommendations via machine learning.” Also with the launch of the InteractiveStudio, JaxJox is releasing a newly redesigned app. Because the gadgets in the studio are connected and automatically track your workouts, users will purportedly be able to track peak and average power, reps, sets, time, heart rate, and calories burned in real-time.

Altogether this thing costs $2,200, plus a monthly $40 subscription for the classes and app. Which sounds like a lot, except that’s roughly the same cost as a Peloton bike and subscription. Again, the price tag is par for the course for this type of connected fitness equipment, but what makes JaxJox’s offering interesting is that it’s modular.

As in, if you have zero interest in shelling out more than $2,000 at once, you could buy the individual components separately with a reduced app subscription of $13 per month with a free 30-day trial.

The DumbbellConnect, for instance, is a set of two adjustable dumbbells that operate similarly to the company’s KettlebellConnect. You basically press a button and in a few seconds, you can adjust the weight of each dumbbell without having to fumble with annoying pegs. Each weight goes from 8-50 pounds in six-pound increments. Separately, the DumbbellConnect is a whopping $450. That egregiously expensive, given “dumb” adjustable dumbbells can be found for roughly $100-$300, depending on how fancy you want to get. However, considering my roughly $200 not-smart adjustable dumbbells randomly exploded recently due to an errant pin, maybe an electronic version would be nice.



Also new is the $100 Push UpConnect. It looks like a ‘lil pegboard with rotating handles that you can use to alternate between four different types of hand positions (wide-grip, diamond or triangle, etc.) to better target your chest, arms, core, and shoulders. According to JaxJox, the handle grips also stabilize the wrist and help you correct your push-up form, as apparently most of us aren’t doing them correctly. Supposedly, you also only get credit for pushups done with proper form, which ha, ha, ha.

Meanwhile, JaxJox is also releasing the KettlebellConnect 2.0, an updated version of the one we reviewed a few months ago. It still costs $230, but the main difference with the 2.0 is it now supports real-time data capture and features an updated shell design. The Foam RollerConnect is also already available for $100 and lets you select five different vibration intensities.

Altogether... it sounds not-bad actually given how much Peloton and Tonal cost, though if you were to just buy the four gadgets you’d spend $880 with a $13 monthly subscription. (I suppose the stand with the touchscreen is the remaining $1,320? Yeesh.) In any case, expensive as all of JaxJox’s products might be, it is nice to see a modular version of an at-home connected fitness studio that lets you adjust which parts you might want to buy, depending on your home’s space constraints or your individual fitness needs. Perhaps other at-home fitness companies could take note.