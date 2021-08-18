Real Americans know freedom when they see it. It can look like refusing to prevent a largely preventable illness, a Lego-bedazzled Glock, or buying appliances that just waste energy and money. If you needed any more proof liberals want to ruin all that, look no further than the Biden administration’s latest proposed rule change.

President Joe Biden’s Energy Department has proposed rolling back a Trump-era rollback on gas-powered water heaters, furnaces, and boilers. Former President Donald Trump’s Energy Department rolled back those standards in his last days in office amid a flurry of other environmentally destruc- errr excuse me, freedom-giving rules.

The Trump rollback would’ve allowed for non-condensing water heaters and furnaces to keep being sold because they offered “unique utility” to users. Non-condensing versions of these appliances just vent any exhaust gases and water vapor while the condensing version captures them and uses the excess energy in those gases to generate more heat. This can sometimes require more space, and the Trump administration argued the non-condensing version, therefore, had a special value for consumers.

Sure, the American Public Gas Association, Spire, Inc., the Natural Gas Supply Association, the American Gas Association, and the National Propane Gas Association asked for the rollback. And it would just happen to help the companies those groups represent profit handsomely by selling more gas to power these inefficient appliances. But you know the Thomas Jefferson saying: The tree of liberty must be refreshed with freedom gas.

Biden’s Energy Department has said the opposite is true. Non-condensing units do not, in fact, offer a unique value to homeowners and renters. It also added that the Trump-era argument was beyond the scope of DOE’s efficiency standards, stretching the credibility of what “utility” is as defined by the Energy Policy and Conservation Act that allows the agency to set these rules. The rule- change proposal also called the Trump-era rollback “unnecessary,” which is a casually sick burn as far as agency rule proposals go, targeting the former president and all lovers of paying higher energy bills to enrich a few corporations while also ruining the planet by increasing methane emissions. For the, I’m sure many, patriots who fall in that category, I am truly sorry for your loss if the proposed rule comes to pass after the requisite comment period.

The Biden administration has further dimmed the lights of freedom by also proposing rules for more efficient vehicle chargers, heat pumps, dishwashers, and showers, and has paved the way for even more cursed efficiency. The latest proposal comes just days after California took a big socialist leap toward making new homes that are all-electric the norm.