John Wick’s Derek Kolstad is turning Streets of Rage into a movie. Alex Garland teases the folk vibes of his new horror movie, Men. Lucy Liu and Tom Ellis are bringing Exploding Kittens to life at Netflix. Plus, what’s coming on Charmed, and more Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teases. Spoilers, away!



The Munsters

Jeremy Wheeler has joined the cast of The Munsters as Mr. Gateman, “Herman’s boss at the one and only Gateman, Goodbury and Graves Funeral Parlor, the finest funeral home in all of Mockingbird Heights.”

Streets of Rage

Deadline reports John Wick’s Derek Kolstad has been hired to write a film adaptation of the classic beat ‘em up arcade game, Streets of Rage, for dj2 Entertainment, Escape Artists and Sega.

The Blair Witch Project

According to the latest issue of The Ankler newsletter, Lionsgate is once again looking to reboot the Blair Witch franchise.

Leprechaun

Likewise, Bloody-Disgusting reports Lionsgate additionally plans to reboot the Leprechaun franchise a fourth time, following the false starts of both Leprechaun Origins and Leprechaun Returns. Currently, there is no word if Darren Lynn Bousman—who has actively campaigned for the series’ reigns on social media—will spearhead the latest attempt.

Mina Harker

Deadline also has word Karyn Kusama’s Dracula spinoff starring Jasmine Cephas Jones as Mina Harker is no longer moving forward at Blumhouse and Miramax.

Men

In conversation with Empire Online, Alex Garland described Men as a “folk horror” film in the tradition of The Wicker Man.

Yeah, it’s not sci-fi. If we’re gonna get into subgenres, the subgenre here is folk horror. It’s the horror of rural England. It’s certain kinds of churches, certain kinds of forest – the shadows within dark green. That kind of thing.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The latest Multiverse of Madness TV spot remixes previously-seen footage.

Desert Shadows

Mitch Pileggi I.D’s a monster with the ability to cocoon its prey in the trailer for Desert Shadows.

Escape the Field

A group of strangers are dropped into a cornfield with an unseen monster in the trailer for Escape the Field, starring Jordan Claire Robbins, Theo Rossi, Tahirah Sharif, Julian Feder, Elena Juatco and Shane West.

Exploding Kittens

Lucy Liu, Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch and Sasheer Zamata will lend their voices to “an adult animated comedy series” based on the popular card game, Exploding Kittens. According to TV Line, the series will follow God and the Devil after they’re “sent to Earth in the bodies of chunky house cats.”

Charmed

Harry finds Macy in the afterlife in the trailer for “Cats and Camels and Elephants, Oh My...” airing April 29.

Love, Death + Robots

Finally, Love, Death + Robots returns for a third season May 20 on Netflix.

Banner art by Jim Cook