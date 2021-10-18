Like in the original Ghostbusters movie, the young heroes of Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife will encounter a variety of different apparitions who have begun breaching the border between the worlds of the living and the dead in order to wreak havoc. Along with devious marshmallows and lecherous snot goblins, the new generation of Ghostbusters in director Jason Reitman’s sequel will have to face slightly modernized versions of Terror Dogs, the demonic beings known to serve Gozer the Gozerian.
While many of Ghostbusters specters tend to err on the sillier side of the things, the Terror Dogs have always been legitimately terrifying because of the decidedly un-ghostlike way that they race around, destroying everything in their paths as they try to hunt down their prey. Though the Terror Dogs have always been visually alarming, it’s their tendency to possess humans and make them do their bidding (or the bidding of their masters) that makes them so disturbing—and a new international trailer appears to be teasing how the movie will explore this idea for a new generation.
Throughout the trailer, there are multiple shots of local teacher Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd) encountering Terror Dogs who appear in both spectral and corporeal forms. Because of the way the trailer’s cut, it’s hard to tell whether Mr. Grooberson ends up being possessed by one of the mutts, but the way the corporeal dog lunges at him while he’s running for his life in a big box store certainly makes it seem like the thing wants to do more than play fetch.
Bringing the Terror Dogs back in such a big way seems to be one of Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s attempts at luring diehard fans of the original movie to theaters. We won’t know whether or not that jolt of nostalgia’s enough to catapult the movie box office success until Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on November 19. You can read io9's review here.
DISCUSSION
I mean, I understand the inclination for a studio (and for the director, who is actually the only person on earth for whom it’s truly appropriate to think of Ghostbusters as a “legacy saga” sort of thing) to lean into all this wonder and Spielbergian awe while choosing to basically steal the Force Awakens playbook and run every single diagram in it with no alterations. I get it.
But Ghostbusters worked as a movie because it was funny. And it was funny because it didn’t take its own story that seriously. It really didn’t. The fantastical shit was there to be deflated by the character’s overall irreverence. I understand that because it became a cartoon, and sold a ton of toys, that the immediate comparison point for everyone who still cares to think about Ghostbusters is Star Wars. And once you compare something to Star Wars, you just automatically start taking everything about it too seriously because of the “power of myth” and all that shit. But it was never Star Wars. The closest other movie I can think of that nailed what Ghostbusters did so well is ARMY OF DARKNESS. Because Ash also doesn’t give a shit how “important” these eldritch horrors are supposed to be. He’s there to kill deadites with his chainsaw hand. That’s the key.
Focusing on fleshing out “LORE” and “ATMOSPHERE” at the expense of comedy doesn’t make any sense. The “Lore” is only there so when these ex-professors-turned-spectral-plumbers trap it and chuck it in their unlicensed septic tank later, it’s THAT MUCH FUNNIER. And this movie doesn’t seem to give a shit about being funny. It wants to be THE GHOSTBUSTERS AWAKENS. And I just can’t see this thing being successful as a movie OR as a franchise endeavor if it’s depending on tens of millions of folks who think of Ghostbusters as a mythologically rich source material. Because it isn’t. It’s one good movie, two mediocre sequels, a janky saturday morning cartoon, and the inspiration for Ecto Cooler.
Which is probably the most lasting, rewarding legacy the film’s ever had.