Lime Launches Weekly Scooter Subscription for Unlimited Unlocks

A Lime dockless electric scooter is parked on a Wilshire Boulevard sidewalk, available for its next rider, on July 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Mario Tama ( Getty )

Lime is rolling out a weekly service that’ll likely help heavy users save a couple of bucks in unlock fees.

The company announced the rollout of the new LimePass weekly subscription service Tuesday, adding that Lime users will be able to use it in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand beginning today and in other international markets early next month.

A Lime spokesperson told Gizmodo that the specific weekly cost to users will vary by market but added that it will cost $5 in most U.S. cities where Lime operates, including San Francisco and Los Angeles.



Image : Lime

The service works by offering users unlimited free scooter unlocks for both Lime’s scooters and e-bikes, though users will still have to pay the per-minute rate on trips. Those unlock fees can add up for frequent users, though, as Lime said unlocks typically run users $1 per ride. In other words, the service is likely to benefit heavy users most, as the company noted.

“The subscription service is designed to meet the needs of a rapidly growing number of micromobility riders, simplifying commutes and rewarding those who depend on electric scooters and bikes for their day-to-day transportation needs,” Lime said in a blog post about the launch.

To access the service, navigate to the menu button in the upper left-hand corner within the app. From that screen, users should see the LimePass icon. Simply select it and follow the on-screen directions.