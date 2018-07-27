Image: LinkedIn

LinkedIn, a social network for people who enjoy soul-crushing banality, knows you get more than a few emails from randos wanting to add you to their “professional network.” Sick of reading messages from these random acquaintances looking to discuss synergy-based solutions and B2B services? Well, now you can listen to them instead, thanks to voice messaging, the newest feature being added to LinkedIn’s iOS and Android app.



LinkedIn knows what you’re thinking: “Why use voice messaging?” That’s why in its blog post under the heading “Why use voice messaging?” the company outlined the reasons one might resort to audio messages.

GIF: LinkedIn

“People speak about four times faster than they type, making voice messaging great for explaining longer or more complex ideas without the time and involvement of typing and editing a message,” says LinkedIn in its blog post, seemingly unaware of how awful it is to hear people ramble on during voice messages. “Speaking in your own voice allows you to build a more personal connection and effectively communicate,” the blog post reads. “It’s easier for your tone and personality to come through, which can sometimes get lost in translation in written communications.”

Hope you love startup pitches!

Including voice messaging in your app is one thing, but suggesting it’s an easier and more convenient way to conduct business in a professional environment is a real head-scratcher. In a world where communicating in text is simply how it’s done now, conducting business over what amounts to voicemail seems like a flawed plan.

We’ve reached out to LinkedIn to ask about their new voice messaging feature and will update when we hear back.

For all you fast-talking thought leaders and professionals, the update is rolling out to iOS and Android devices now, and should be available to everyone in the next few weeks. You can also listen to the messages in your web browser while you pretend do get work done.