Okily dokily. Image : Disney

You know how Disney owns everything now? Here’s another chance to see it on display in The Simpsons’ latest Disney+ animated short, which sees Tom Hiddleston’s Loki taking a break from, well, Loki to visit Springfield and do things with Bart Simpson.

In an emailed press release, Disney+ announced a new animated short called “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.” Created in the vein of the previous Simpsons crossover short “Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap,” this one places the All-American Sitcom Family in the path of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki, who has been bouncing around the timeline in the Disney+ series Loki. Here’s a synopsis for the upcoming animated short:

Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains.

“The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” will debut on Disney+ July 7, which happens to be the same day the penultimate episode of Loki comes out. The series has focused on Loki’s time (heh-heh) in the Time Variance Authority, an organization sworn to preserving “The Sacred Timeline.” It’s believed the series, much like WandaVision, is setting things up for the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will help introduce Marvel’s multiverse into the MCU (alongside the upcoming Spider-Man threequel). Loki has given us plenty of twists and turns, which is fitting for the God/Goddess of Mischief, but none of them have included turning Loki animated and sending him into a town that’s existed for 700+ episodes. Until now, that is.

A lot of choices are being made here. Image : Disney

Hey, remember when The Simpsons did a crossover episode with The Critic and creator Matt Groening hated it? Random thought.

