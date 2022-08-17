Tech accessory company Drop has released its newest collaboration, this time creating keyboards featuring two famed Lord of the Rings languages, Dwarvish and Elvish. If you’re looking to type in Quenya or in Khuzdul you’ll still have to download a font or two, but if you’re interested in the aesthetics, Drop has you covered.

The full keyboard will set you back nearly $200, but if you pre-order you’ll be able to take $30 off. There’s also options to just get the keycaps in either Dwarvish or Elvish, which are more reasonable. There’s also some accessories—Smaug-themed wrist rests and a the special resin keycaps shown above. Click through to see some highlights!