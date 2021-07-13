How Luke Skywalker came back will be the focus of a new special. Photo : Lucasfilm

A week after Luke Skywalker returned on The Mandalorian’s season two f inale, Disney+ released a 70-minute behind- the- scenes special breaking down the whole season—or rather, t he whole season, minus the revelation of Luke Skywalker’s return . Now, with that massive spoiler no longer so massive, Lucasfilm and Disney+ are finally pulling back the curtain and giving the moment its own big special.

Titled “Making of the Season 2 Finale,” this new special episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian will debut August 25 on Disney+. It will “focus on the technology used for recreating Luke Skywalker” and “delve into the collaborative process, including working with Mark Hamill, to create an authentic and fitting recreation, and explores the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history,” according to the press release.

Which, of course, all sounds really interesting. But we want to know if Mandalorian producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau will go a bit deeper than that. Sure it’s cool to learn about the technology, but what about the reasoning? Of all the Jedi in the galaxy (and now, largely because of their work, we know there were more at that time), why did the one Jedi who already had nine movies about his family have to come back? Was there any thought of how the decision made Star Wars feel smaller? Were any other Jedi considered? And also, what does bringing a CGI Luke back do for future seasons? Are we going to be seeing more of this Luke?

Those last questions will probably not be answered or even entertained . But they’re certainly worth mentioning as key points of this massive decision. Grogu is with Luke now. At some point, one has to assume he and Din Djarin will reunite. Will that be through Luke or someone else? We won’t find that out on August 25, but we may get some insight into when or how those decisions will be made.

