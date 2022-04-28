Almost exactly a year ago, HBO Max series Made for Love ended its first season with a hell of a twist. Finally, it’s time to see what Hazel’s life is looking like after making the choice to help save her ailing father by reuniting with her toxic husband—a billionaire tech guru who implanted a chip in her brain without her consent, and who she spent all of season one trying to escape.



Truly, it is a bountiful time for fans of sci-fi series about work-in-progress women facing seriously extraordinary circumstances, what with the second seasons of Netflix’s Russian Doll, Amazon’s Undone, and Made for Love all arriving within a week of each other. Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, who co-showruns season two alongside season one showrunner Christina Lee, Made for Love stars Palm Springs’ Cristin Milioti as Hazel and Billy Magnussen as her husband, Byron Gogol—whose “Google”-ish name is no coincidence, and who prefers never to leave “the Hub,” his top-secret, high-tech fortress, though he made a few trips outside in season one in pursuit of Hazel. At the end of season one, Hazel agreed to Byron’s offer: cutting-edge cancer treatment for her father, Herb (Ray Romano, the standout in an altogether excellent cast), if she came back to the marriage. To that end, Hazel had her father’s entire home (including his companion, Diane, an eerily lifelike sex doll) reconstructed within the Hub, and moved him inside unawares after drugging him (with Byron’s help).

We got a chance to watch Made for Love season two’s first four (of eight) episodes, but we’ll be mostly focusing on the first two episodes, which premiere today. And though we won’t be spoiling any big plot points here, if anyone wants to go in completely unspoiled, here’s your heads-up.

The returning cast also includes Dan Bakkendahl and Noma Dumezweni as Herringbone and Fiffany, exiled Gogol employees who were left stranded in a virtual prison at the end of season one; Caleb Foote as Byron’s fawning assistant, Bennett; and Sarunas J. Jackson as Jay, Hazel’s co-worker from her brief stint working at a bowling alley... who’s actually (surprise!) an FBI agent investigating Gogol. Season two also features Chris Diamantopoulos as Jay’s FBI boss, Angela Lin as Herb’s doctor inside the Hub, and Paula Abdul, who appears in hologram form as a virtual assistant. In case you couldn’t tell from that last bit, Made for Love is wryly hilarious—in addition to being insightful, poignant, and rather intelligent in its satirical-but-not-always approach to exploring just how much technology impacts our lives.



Here are seven lessons we’ve learned from Made for Love season two so far.