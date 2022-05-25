The United Nations Postal Administration recently issued six new stamps and three souvenir sheets in celebration of human achievements on Mars.



Earth’s planetary neighbor has got quite a hold on us. Mars has captured the attention of scientists and space enthusiasts for decades, with multiple probes and rovers sent to the Red Planet in the attempt to uncover its mysterious and potentially habitable past.



The UNPA’s latest collection commemorates three recent missions to Mars: the United Arab Emirates’ Hope Probe, which entered Mars’ orbit on February 9, 2021; NASA’s Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars on February 18, 2021; and Tianwen-1, which reached Mars on May 14, 2021.



All stamps and souvenir sheets in the new set are obtainable through the UN website or from shops at UN Headquarters in New York, Geneva, and Vienna.