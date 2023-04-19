Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Twitter

Matt Walsh's Twitter Hacker Says He Was Just 'Stirring Up Some Drama'

The alleged hacker, who goes by 'Doomed,' says he used SIM swapping to get access to Walsh's account.

By
Kevin Hurler
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In a recent video, Walsh chastised Bud Light for championing basic human rights.
In a recent video, Walsh chastised Bud Light for championing basic human rights.
Screenshot: Gizmodo

Turns out spewing conservative vitriol across your social media platforms can make you a few enemies. Right-wing personality Matt Walsh’s Twitter account was hacked, and the alleged culprit has now said that it was because he had nothing better to do.

Watch
How To Remove Followers From Twitter
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Twitter Verification is a Hot Mess
November 11, 2022
The Elon Musk Twitter Saga, Part 1 of Who Knows?
May 23, 2022

In an interview with Wired, Doomed—the hacker’s alias—told the outlet that he was bored and was “stirring up some drama” when he hacked Walsh’s Twitter account last night. Doomed claims he took control of Walsh’s social media account and published tweets that included messages like “You Know What You Did, You Are A Closeted Homosexual And Hide Behind Being Jewish,” (an apparent dig at Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro) and “Joe Rogan Is A Pedophile.” In the process of reporting this hack, Dell Cameron—the Wired journalist who published the story—was permanently suspended from Twitter. (Cameron is a former Gizmodo staffer.)

Advertisement

“The intent was to make funny tweets, as Matt Walsh likes to ‘trigger’ people,” Doomed told Wired. “We caused no financial harm, threatened anyone, [nor] ruined anything.” It was merely, he says, “a few silly words on social media.”

Top Image
Tout Image
12% off
LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon

Build the largest LEGO Millennium Falcon to date
Includes two crews of minifigures - 4 classic crew minifigures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO, plus 3 Star Wars Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures: Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn

Advertisement

Doomed explained to Wired that he used SIM swapping, a process in which a hacker would contact their target’s mobile carrier posing as them and claim to have a SIM card to activate on their account. The carrier will then reassign a target’s phone number to the SIM card the hacker has, granting the hacker access to a plethora of the target’s passwords and two-factor authentication. Doomed claims that Walsh’s phone was hacked with help from an insider, and he also got access to Walsh’s Google and Microsoft accounts.

Walsh, a Daily Wire host himself, has so far made a career of being an online contrarian spouting right-wing ideologies in a bid to piss off liberal users and personalities. While Walsh has been skulking around the Internet for quite some time, he rose to prominence in June 2022 after his documentary titled What is a Woman? went viral. In the documentary, Walsh allegedly misleads and baits interviewees into reinforcing his weird obsession with gender politics and womanhood. It comes as no surprise that the doc was released at the beginning of Pride Month. Walsh was probably just trying to stir up some drama, right?