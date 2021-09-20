Everything we’ve been expecting Microsoft to show off at its Surface event on Wednesday looks even more likely to appear . A handful of leaks out today indicate that the Windows-based Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 8 are on the horizon, as is Microsoft’s Android flagship, the Surface Duo 2.



Microsoft’s ultra-portable tablet, the Surface Pro X, was recently cleared by the FCC and passed Energy Star certifications. According to its spec sheet, the Windows tablet has a Qualcomm Snapdragon SQ2 processor, the same custom chip featured in the last Surface Pro X, and 16GB of RAM . Unfortunately, there are no details on the Surface Pro X’s design or whether the display will have a 120Hz refresh rate, as has been rumored.

The Surface Pro 8, the next generation of Microsoft’s original Surface lineup , will reportedly have a 13-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate . A noted leaker tweeted an apparent retail listing of the device, which is shown with narrow bezels on the left and ride side of the screen and two Thunderbolts ports . The tweet thread also points to an 11th-generation Intel processor in the Surface Pro 8, along with replaceable SSD bays, which is already in use with the existing Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 4, and the Surface Pro 7 plus. From the leaked advertisement, the Surface Pro 8 will be $800.

Then there’s the Surface Duo 2, which was also cleared by the FCC a few days ago. The documents confirm there’s 4G and 5G connectivity, NFC for contactless payments, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility , and “wireless power transfer.” However, the charging mechanism is likely to be proprietary for the Surface Pen. It’s still classified as a portable handset, though it mentions a “flip and flat” ability, likely referencing the Duo 2's tablet mode.



From the mere mention of NFC, it sounds like Microsoft listened to the complaints that folks had with the first Surface Duo. That should make for an exciting event if you’ve been holding out for that second-generation attempt. We’ll be covering all the announcements from Microsoft’s Surface event on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The fun kicks off at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.