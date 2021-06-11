More Rumors About Who's Returning for Star Wars TV (and Who Isn't)

Obi-Wan chillin’ out, waiting for his dead master to show up. Image : Lucasfilm

Get a glimpse of Rachel Zegler’s mysterious new Shazam character. Todd McFarlane has moved on from pitching Spawn to pitching Spawn spinoffs. Plus , what’s to come on The Flash and Batwoman, and get a look at Disney+’s new Monsters Inc show. Spoilers get!



Shazam Fury of the Gods

A n ew set video on social media has our first look at Rachel Zegler’s mysterious character in full costume.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Paramount has dropped eight new character posters from Snake Eyes.

Censor

Bloody-Disgusting has a cool new poster for the horror film, Censor, about a film censor convinced she’s found her missing sister acting in a horror movie. We had an early review if you’d like to check it out.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Appearing as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Screen Rant), Liam Neeson stated he “hasn’t been approached” to appear as Qui-Gon Jinn in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney+.

No, I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached.

Andor

Meanwhile, may the salt shakers be with you, because Star Wars Direct alleges that both Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker will reprise their Rogue One roles in Andor.

Good Omens

Spoiler TV reports Amazon has “quietly renewed” Good Omens for a second season.

Sam and Twitch

THR reports Todd McFarlane has teamed with indie studio wiip (EPIX’s Condor) t0 develop a TV series starring Sam and Twitch, the partnered detectives from his comic book, Spawn. The outlet notes “no studio or streamer is attached to Sam and Twitch, but it comes as McFarlane is mulling shopping a Spawn shared universe around Hollywood.”

Kung Fu

Joe introduces his boyfriend to his parents in the synopsis for “Choices” — the June 30 episode of Kung Fu.

CHANGES - Nicky (Olivia Liang) offers to help Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) when the case he’s working on takes a turn. Ryan (Jon Prasida) decides to officially introduce Joe (guest star Bradley Gibson) as his boyfriend to his parents. Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin) receive a surprise visitor. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu and Tony Chung also star. Richard Speight, Jr directed the episode written by Linda Ge & John Bring (#110). Original airdate 6/30/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends return to the old west in the synopsis for “Stressed Western” — the June 27 episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

KEEPING CALM - With everyone finally back together, the Legends find themselves looking to Nate (Nick Zano) to keep everything calm while in the old West on a mission to find an alien. After trying to keep things normal, Sara (Caity Lotz) reveals her secret to Ava (Jes Macallan) and the team, leaving them all shocked. Constantine (Matt Ryan) looks to Gary (Adam Tsekham) who might have answers the answer help to his problem. Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) are forced to work together despite their clashing personalities which ultimately helps push them to hone their powers. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) takes an unusual interest in Behrad’s (Shayan Sobhian) personal life. Dominic Purcell also stars. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Matthew Maala (608). Original airdate 6/27/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Batwoman

Batwoman teams up with Batwing to bring in Black Mask in the synopsis for “Power”—the second season finale of Batwoman.

SEASON FINALE - In the Batwoman season finale, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) questions her place as the city’s hero as she, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) must join forces when Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) instigates chaos in the Gotham streets. Meanwhile, Alice’s attempt to rescue her sister means another encounter with Circe (guest star Wallis Day). In an epic standoff, unexpected alliances and transformations will upend Gotham as we know it. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries (#218). Original airdate 6/27/21.

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

An “army of Godspeeds” strikes in the synopsis for “Enemy at the Gates” —the June 29 episode of The Flash.

CHILLBLAINE IS RELEASED FROM PRISON - When an army of Godspeeds attack Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) must put their family plans on hold and focus on the latest threat to their home. Meanwhile, Chillblaine (guest star John Cor) is released from prison and claims to be reformed but Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has her doubts. Geoff Shotz directed the episode with story by Jason V. Gilbert and teleplay by Thomas Pound (#715). Original airdate 6/29/2021

[Spoiler TV]

Legacies

Legacies does Star Wars in the trailer for next week’s episode, “A New Hope. ”

Monsters at Work

Finally, there’s a full trailer for Disney+’s new Monsters, Inc. series.

Banner art by Jim Cook