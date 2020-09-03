MSI Takes on Business Laptops With a Great Looking New Line Up

MSI’s new Summit Series laptops are the company’s entry into the business laptop market. Photo : MSI

MSI is one of the world’s biggest gaming laptops makers, and after expanding to more general purpose systems with its Creator Series laptops, now MSI is entering the world of business laptops with its new line of great looking Summit Series notebooks.

Available in a range of configurations, with its new Summit E Series and Summier B Series laptops, it appears MSI hopes to bring its expertise in making powerful but still compact gaming PCs and turn that into a new portfolio of laptops ostensibly meant to steal some market share away from major enterprise laptops makers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

The B14, B15, E14, and E15 all feature the same general design, with a few differences in ports, size and thickness. Photo : MSI

All of MSI’s new Summit Series systems will come equipped with Intel 11th-gen chips, PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, Thunderbolt 4, and even USB 4.0. The Summit B Series is the slightly more portable of the two, with the B14 and B15 offering 14 and 15-inch full HD LCD displays respectively (you see what they did there?), Intel Core i7 processors, and integrated Intel Xe graphics.

Meanwhile, the Summit E series will be the more performance orientated line with both the E14 and E15 featuring Intel Core i7 chips, Nvidia GTX 1650Ti GPUs, and the choice of either full HD displays or higher-res 4K screens that can output 100% of the Adobe RGB spectrum. T he E Series also includes one system that strays slightly from the mold: T he new E13 is actually a 2-in-1 that features a 360-degree rotating display.

Aside from the new Prestige 14 Evo, the big addition to MSI’s Prestige and Modern lines are updated logos and a new range of colors. Photo : MSI

Aside from its new business laptops, MSI is also announcing the new Prestige 14 Evo, which is one of the first new certified Intel Evo laptops (following the Acer Swift 5), meaning it should offer responsive performance, a bright screen, instant wake times, fast logins, and long battery life. Specs include a range of 11th-gen Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs, a 14-inch full HD display, integrated Iris Xe graphics, an m.2 SSD, Wi-Fi 6, and a built-in IR camera for Windows Hello.

Elsewhere, MSI also says its existing Prestige and Modern Series laptops have been updated with a new logo and updated color options including gray, light blue, pink, and even a hue called “beige mouse.”

Unlike a lot of MSI’s other gaming laptops, the Stealth 15M comes in both carbon gray (seen here), and a new pure white paint job (seen on the next slide). Photo : MSI Photo : MSI 1 / 2

Finally, for anyone worried that MSI may have forgotten about its roots, there’s the new Stealth 15M, which looks to be a thinner and lighter take on the GS66 Stealth featuring a 15.6-inch 144Hz display, an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, and either an NVidia GTX 1660Ti or RTX 2060 GPU.

Unfortunately, aside from the Stealth 15M which goes on sale in October starting at $1,550, MSI hasn’t revealed official pricing or availability info for its new Summit Series laptops or the Prestige 14 Evo. W e should get more info sometime later this fall.